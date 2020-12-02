Former LSU athletic director, baseball coach Skip Bertman hospitalized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU legend Skip Bertman is currently in the hospital fighting the rhinovirus. Bertman tells WAFB’s Jacques Doucet he does not have COVID-19 or pneumonia.
He checked into the emergency ward Tuesday, Dec. 1 around 11 p.m. Doctors are being extra cautious, and Bertman says he may remain in the hospital for a few days.
He tells 9Sports he’s “getting better.” Bertman, 82, coached the LSU baseball team from 1984 to 2001. He then served as LSU’s athletic director from 2001 to 2008 before retiring.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
