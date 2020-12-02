FBI: Cleveland homicide suspect killed at Pineville’s Sleep Inn hotel

PINEVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A homicide suspect is dead following an apparent shooting incident at the Sleep Inn hotel in Pineville on Tuesday, Dec. 1. He has been identified as James Edward Hawley with the alias of Ahmad Ben David.
Hawley was wanted for a homicide in Belmont County, Ohio, that occurred around Thanksgiving of this year. Our media partner WOIO in Ohio has told KALB that the Cleveland FBI has confirmed this suspect is connected to a case involving a 45-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman who went missing under “suspicious circumstances”. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON THAT STORY. The daughter of the victim, who was identified as 45-year-old Thoue Nichole Bronowski, was found with the suspect in the Sleep Inn Hotel in Pineville. Bronowski is safe and will be returning home soon.
This is the full statement released to KALB:
“The FBI is responding to an Agent-involved shooting, which occurred in Pineville, Louisiana. The shooting occurred during the execution of an arrest warrant for federal charges. The subject, who was wanted for a homicide in Cleveland, Ohio, is deceased. An FBI Agent was also wounded and is currently being treated in an area hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident will be investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible. No additional details will be released as this is an ongoing investigation.”
Our media partner WOIO in Ohio has told KALB that the Cleveland FBI has confirmed this suspect is connected to a case involving a 45-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman who went missing under “suspicious circumstances”. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON THAT STORY.
We are told that she has been found safe. This case is also connected to the murder investigation of her mother.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.