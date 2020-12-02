Dreary Wednesday for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After another beautiful day Tuesday we are tracking a wet and dreary Wednesday for the region. Clouds and showers are building in this morning and will continue throughout the day. The rain should clear out by the early morning hours Thursday and sunshine should return for the rest of the week. Your weekend forecast is looking dry and sunny with temperatures that will be slightly below average. Taking a peek ahead to next week we are expecting dry conditions to continue with temperatures that will be returning to the 60s.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to make sure you load up on the rain gear as a dreary day is ahead for the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will develop in eastern Texas and will slowly move east and become more widespread as we go throughout the day. We could see some occasional heavy thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures because of the front moving through will be on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 50s.
After the rain moves out early Thursday we are expecting dry conditions for the rest of the week. Sunshine will return during the afternoon hours tomorrow and will continue Friday as well as high pressure builds back over the region. But even with the sunshine, temperatures will still be on the cool side with highs both days that will be in the mid 50s.
Looking ahead to the weekend and next week we are expecting more of the same with temperatures that will slowly continue to rebound. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s with sunshine both days. Moving into next week while the sunshine will continue temperatures should finally get more comfortable with highs that will get back into the 60s.
So while today is looking cool, wet, and miserable better weather is on the way to close out the week and weekend! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.