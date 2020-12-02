Dreary Wednesday for ArkLaTex

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to make sure you load up on the rain gear as a dreary day is ahead for the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will develop in eastern Texas and will slowly move east and become more widespread as we go throughout the day. We could see some occasional heavy thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures because of the front moving through will be on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 50s.