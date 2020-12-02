CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD working to identify group of shoplifters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know these women?
On Nov. 22, officers were called to the Burlington Coat Factory at the Summer Grove Baptist Church (former SouthPark Mall) off Jewella Avenue.
Officers learned that three women were videoed taking several pieces of merchandise from the store before leaving in a white Chevrolet Malibu with a Louisiana plate #452DHQ.
Investigators are asking anyone with any information to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
