Caddo Sheriff’s Office offers free youth gun safety course

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Is your child receiving a hunting rifle or BB gun as a gift this year? If so, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a course to teach gun safety to children ages eight to 16.
Registration is currently open for the class, “First Gun Class For Kids,” designed to teach basic instruction for those who have never used a gun but want to be able to use one safely. The sheriff’s office highly recommends it for children receiving BB guns, shotguns or hunting rifles as Christmas presents this year.
Parents can choose between two Saturday sessions, December 19 or January 9. The sessions are at the Sheriff’s Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South, from 8 a.m. until noon. An adult must remain with the child throughout the course.
“Children who will receive a gun for Christmas can try it for the first time in a safe environment with the help of a trained Caddo sheriff’s deputy,” Sheriff Steve Prator said. “Parents are wise to want their children to know basic firearms safety before a gun is given as a gift, and I would strongly urge them to register their child for this program. It’s the responsible thing to do.”
Children can bring BB guns, pellet guns, .22 rifles and small caliber shotguns with them to the course. No high-powered rifles are allowed. Children without guns will be supplied one at the academy to use.
BB and .22 ammunition will be provided by the training academy. The class participants will shoot skeet and fixed targets supplied by the National Rifle Association Foundation.
There course is free, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required to attend.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Call 681-0875 to register.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.