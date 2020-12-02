Authorities name victim in Prescott homicide investigation; man in custody

PRESCOTT, Ar. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Arkansas State Police are working to learn more about a woman’s death in Nevada County.
Prescott Police say they were called to a home in the 500 block of East 2nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 1, just after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a person lying in the front yard. Police arrived on scene to find Tina Nicole Whitten, 41, of Prescott, dead from unspecified injuries.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division believe she was the victim of a deadly attack that happened inside her home earlier in the evening.
On the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 2, police arrested John Allen, 48, on a charge of first degree murder.
Whitten’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.