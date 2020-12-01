WorkHub announces permanent closure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - WorkHub has announced today it will be permanently closing its doors.
The company stated that the biggest factor pushing this decision came from the economic effects of the pandemic. WorkHub provided shared workspace to small businesses, remote workers, and freelancers out of south Tyler.
“This has been an extremely personal and difficult decision to make, and I truly understand the impact this closure will have,” said Yaziri ‘Yo’ Orrostieta, CEO of WorkHub. “That is why I am fully committed to supporting our staff and members as we positively work through this transition process together.”
Members of WorkHub will continue to receive service and access meeting rooms through January 31st.
Over the course of its operation, the startup provided a professional, daily workspace environment and meeting room spaces for over 416 companies and over 1,500 individuals in East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.