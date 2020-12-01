Arkansas sees new record for hospitalizations at 1,074

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson started by thanking those who followed health guidelines over the Thanksgiving holiday.
COVID-19 patients occupy 38 percent of ICU beds in Northeast Arkansas.
Gov. Hutchinson gives the latest COVID-19 number in the state.
Hospitalizations are up 11 at 1,074.
Greene County ranks fifth with 92 new cases.
The state is seeking approval to accelerate licensing for new teachers.
