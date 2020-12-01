TxDOT crews to apply brine in Nacogdoches and Shelby County in advance of possible freeze

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that crews will apply a brine mixture in Nacogdoches and Shelby counties on Tuesday.
According to a press release, crews will apply a brine mixture to elevated surfaces ahead of possible freezing temps and expected rain on Tuesday night.
TxDOT asks that motorists reduce speed and allow crews to work through these areas. The department says drivers should stay alert for possible icy patches on rural roads and reduce speed or avoid driving in severe winter weather conditions.
You can visit drivetexas.org for a live look at statewide road conditions.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.