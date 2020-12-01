Shreveport police investigating deadly shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a shooting on early Tuesday morning.
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 3600 block of Colquitt Road.
The body was found by police outside the front door.
Police were told that someone was at the home with the victim and the pair went into the bedroom.
Two gunshots were heard, and then the suspect ran outside the home.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
