Shreveport Mudbugs remain optimistic about season after game cancellation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Mudbugs ice hockey players will not be getting suited up this week as scheduled.
Their opponent, the Amarillo Bulls, announced on Facebook they would need to postpone the match “out of an abundance of caution” for COVID-19 concerns.
“This little setback we have with the Amarillo’s getting COVID and not being able to come, it stings a little bit, surely more for them, but they’ll get back out there soon,” Mudbugs’ general manager Scott Muscutt said.
However, the team is not getting the week off completely. Muscutt said the players are still working out, and the office staff is getting the rink “COVID-ready” for the first home game of the season.
“We’re getting all the signage put back up, some of it, we’re placing back out, so we can have more seats available, just for social distancing to enable us to have more people. We’re also doing the little things, having stickers on the floor, so when we do get to open up, we are making it the safest possible place it could be.”
Now that Louisiana is back in Phase II, the rink can only hold 25% capacity. Muscutt said ticket sales will be a little different.
“Every time the governor tells us what the rules are, it changes,” he explained. “We basically plug in our capacity into our ticket system, and it tells us what seats are now available and what seats are not.”
Muscutt said his favorite part about playing at home is the fans, and he can’t wait to get people back in the rink.
“We have the craziest fans,” he said. “We want to make sure that we can get as many people in here who want to experience it, as many that want to can as long as we’re following the guidelines and staying safe.”
Although the team is sitting this weekend out, Muscutt said he believes this will give the players time to recharge.
On Facebook, the Bulls said this weekend’s series will be rescheduled to Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 in Shreveport.
