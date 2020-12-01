Shreveport man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit, a man has been arrested following a sexual assault allegation of a child.
Police received a criminal complaint in mid-October and launched an investigation into the offense.
After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, investigators put out an arrest warrant for Dajayzeius J. Kennedy, 20, charging him with one count of first-degree rape.
Kennedy was arrested on Nov. 20 for the outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail with a bond set at $75,000.
