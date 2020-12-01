Rain returns Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with a chilly start to the week Monday the entire ArkLaTex is waking up to subfreezing temperatures this morning. While it is frigid this morning, temperatures will rebound to some degree this afternoon. We are expecting more sunshine today, but also continue to expect rainfall to return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday. This is part of reinforcing cold front that will keep our high temperatures below average through the weekend. The good news is once the rain clears out early Thursday we should be dry through early next week which means your weekend forecast is looking solid.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it goes without saying to make sure you grab a hat, gloves, and a coat as it is FREEZING this morning. Freeze warnings are again in effect for just about all of the viewing area. While temperatures this morning are starting off in the twenties you can expect high temperatures this afternoon to actually rebound nicely to near the 60 mark this afternoon.
Clouds though will begin to move into the viewing area during the overnight hours and rainfall will begin during the morning hours on Wednesday. Rain is expected to last through the day Wednesday and will clear out during the overnight hours. Looking ahead through the rest of the week while sunshine will return temperatures but will continue to be below average for the ArkLaTex. Expect high temperatures to go from the low to the upper 50s by the end of the week.
Moving ahead to the weekend we are expecting improving temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Highs on Saturday will be up near the 60 degree mark and on Sunday we should be able to get back into the low 60s. Both days this weekend should be dry with relatively sunny conditions for the region.
So get ready for some frigid weather to start with some more sunshine though to help dull the cold. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
