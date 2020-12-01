Rain returns Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with a chilly start to the week Monday the entire ArkLaTex is waking up to subfreezing temperatures this morning. While it is frigid this morning, temperatures will rebound to some degree this afternoon. We are expecting more sunshine today, but also continue to expect rainfall to return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday. This is part of reinforcing cold front that will keep our high temperatures below average through the weekend. The good news is once the rain clears out early Thursday we should be dry through early next week which means your weekend forecast is looking solid.