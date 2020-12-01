Rain moves in Wednesday, then dry to end the week

(KSLA) - Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday, bringing a lot of rain. No severe weather is expected, but you will need your umbrella. The sunshine will be back by this weekend.
This evening will have a few clouds on the increase. I do not expect any rain just yet; that will arrive much later. So, any evening plans should not require an umbrella. Temperatures will still be chilly, so you will need a jacket. Temperatures will be down to the mid 40s.
Overnight, the clouds will continue to increase, and the rain will start to arrive after midnight. As you wake up in the morning, a lot of scattered showers will be around. It will be a wet commute in the morning. Temperatures will not be as cold. I do not expect any freezing temperatures, but still down to the mid 30s to the lower 40s.
Wednesday is when our next weather maker will make its biggest impacts. Another cold front will move in to bring a lot of rain. It will not be a washout, but you will need the umbrella. The rain will start in the morning and last through the afternoon and evening. At times the rain will be heavy. Rain chances are up to 60%. Temperatures will not heat up much, only to the low to mid 50s. Therefore, this will be a cold rain, and a bit uncomfortable.
Thursday and Friday will go back to some dry weather. The clouds will slowly clear away, but there should not be any shower activity. Temperatures will remain cold, and only heat up to the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will still be nice weather to end this week.
This weekend is shaping up to be very nice! The sun will be out shining and the rain will be nowhere to be found. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 50s. It will still be below normal for this time of the year, but still not bad.
Have a great rest of the week!
