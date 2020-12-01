Rain moves in Wednesday, then dry to end the week

Wednesday is when our next weather maker will make its biggest impacts. Another cold front will move in to bring a lot of rain. It will not be a washout, but you will need the umbrella. The rain will start in the morning and last through the afternoon and evening. At times the rain will be heavy. Rain chances are up to 60%. Temperatures will not heat up much, only to the low to mid 50s. Therefore, this will be a cold rain, and a bit uncomfortable.