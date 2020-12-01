Marshall Police Department seeking new recruits

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is seeking new recruits to complete their team.
According to the department, on Saturday, December 5, they will host a Civil Service written exam and physical abilities test for professional officers and recruits beginning at 9:00 a.m.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Please complete the forms found at https://www.marshalltexas.net/182/human-resources. Applicants should deliver the documents to City Hall at 401 S. Alamo Blvd, Attn: Human Resources, fax forms to (903) 935-4429, or email cjohnston@marshalltexas.net before the close of business on December 2, 2020.
Applicants must be 20 1/2 years old at the time of testing with a maximum age of 44. Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and live within 30 minutes of the Marshall Police Department within 60 days of hire.
Chief Cliff Carruth stated, “The Marshall Police Department strives to remain at the forefront of professional policing. Our goals are accomplished by hiring officers who will place community safety as the primary concern. From the officers on patrol to the Detectives working on cases; from the Chief to the newest rookie officer, the men and women of the Marshall Police Department are wholeheartedly committed to the goal of keeping our neighborhoods safe for our residents and visitors.”
