Main Street Texarkana cancels 2020 Christmas parade

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce confirmed Tuesday that the 2020 Christmas parade has been canceled.
The procession is sponsored annually by Main Street Texarkana.
The nonprofit’s website says its 36th annual parade was to have been held the night of Dec. 7.
The plan was for this year’s floats to be parked on Broad Street for motorists to view.
Earlier this afternoon, Main Street Texarkana posted the following on its Facebook page:
Further details about the cancellation are not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
