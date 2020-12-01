How frost forms

Overnight and early this morning was certainty chilly as temperatures dropped below freezing which led to frost across the ArkLaTex this morning, but how does frost form?
In order for frost or dew to form on grass, you need the air temperature to fall to what we call the dew point, which is a measure of moisture in the air. We usually reference it more in the summer when talking about muggy and oppressive conditions. but in the fall not so much.
When the air temperature cools to the dew point temperature, those tiny water droplets we see and feel form. In the case when temperatures are both below freezing we get frost.
We typically see this happen under clear skies with calm winds as we did overnight which we know brings ruin to some plants.
