Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to support local nonprofits working tirelessly amid pandemic

Have you gave today;?
By Christian Piekos | December 1, 2020 at 4:53 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 1:02 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Giving Tuesday 2020 has arrived at a critical time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Giving Tuesday is a global effort to pour into the nonprofits in our communities, which make remarkable differences daily.

As the season of giving kicks off during a difficult time for many, consider making a donation — whether small or large — to organizations that have not let a global pandemic stop them from changing and saving lives.

Give back during Giving Tuesday

As nonprofits across the nation and throughout the ArkLaTex work harder and longer, many are operating with less funding due to a drop in donations.

You can donate to nonprofits across the ArkLaTex here.

