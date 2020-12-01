Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to support local nonprofits working tirelessly amid pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Giving Tuesday 2020 has arrived at a critical time during the coronavirus pandemic.
Giving Tuesday is a global effort to pour into the nonprofits in our communities, which make remarkable differences daily.
As the season of giving kicks off during a difficult time for many, consider making a donation — whether small or large — to organizations that have not let a global pandemic stop them from changing and saving lives.
As nonprofits across the nation and throughout the ArkLaTex work harder and longer, many are operating with less funding due to a drop in donations.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.