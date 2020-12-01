Family members, friends remember teen driver killed in Sligo Road crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Family members and friends cried and laughed together Monday night as they remembered 18-year-old Wyatt Ricks.
A microphone attached to a handheld stereo set gave volume to the adjectives they used to describe Ricks.
“I’ve never known somebody that can always be so upbeat, so kind, so generous,” Ricks’ fraternity brother Nick Cooksey said.
People lit candles and turned on flashlights to honor the Bossier Parish teenager. Others sported letter jackets and hoodies from his alma mater — Parkway High School — and his college, Northwestern State University.
“It’s a tough one, but stuff like this really does bring people together,” former high school classmate Mylo Flores said.
He said he had a hard time accepting the death of Ricks because he loved to be around him in high school.
“How can something so tragic happen to someone so great? For me, it was ‘How could this happen? God, how could you let this happen?’” Flores said.
Ricks was one of two people killed in a crash Friday night.
Troopers said his 2019 Dodge pickup crossed the center line while heading west on Sligo Road in Bossier Parish and collided head on with an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet pickup, killing its 28-year-old driver, John Wuest.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers in Ricks’ truck went to a hospital for treatment of “moderate injuries.”
The crash is still under investigation.
