December outlook: Drier than average, but not too warm or cold
Temperature outlook for December 2020 (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | December 1, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 6:19 PM

Coming off the 12th warmest November on record, December 2020 may not continue that trend. However the below average precipitation trend in recent months may linger into the new month.

Before we get into the outlook for the month ahead, let’s take a look at what average December weather looks like. Average highs on the first of the of month are still in the low 60s with average lows in the low 40s. We slowly cool during the month with average highs in the upper 50s and average lows in the upper 30s by the end of December. The month can still have some extremes with a record high of 84 and record low of 5. Rain averages just under 5 inches with as much as 15 inches of rain having fallen in December.

Average weather conditions in December
Average weather conditions in December (Source: KSLA)

December has already started off on a cold note with a frosty start in the mid 20s on the very first morning of the month. The temperature outlook though for the remainder of the month doesn’t necessarily favor warmer nor colder than average conditions here in the ArkLaTex.

Temperature outlook for December 2020
Temperature outlook for December 2020 (Source: KSLA)

There’s a stronger signal that we may end up drier than average for the month.

Precipitation outlook for December 2020
Precipitation outlook for December 2020 (Source: KSLA)

That’s not good news as much of the ArkLaTex is in ‘Slight’ to ‘Moderate’ drought conditions.

Current drought conditions in the ArkLaTex
Current drought conditions in the ArkLaTex (Source: KSLA)

