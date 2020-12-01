December outlook: Drier than average, but not too warm or cold

Before we get into the outlook for the month ahead, let’s take a look at what average December weather looks like. Average highs on the first of the of month are still in the low 60s with average lows in the low 40s. We slowly cool during the month with average highs in the upper 50s and average lows in the upper 30s by the end of December. The month can still have some extremes with a record high of 84 and record low of 5. Rain averages just under 5 inches with as much as 15 inches of rain having fallen in December.