Three Baton Rouge area men arrested for internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Louisianans were arrested for internet crimes against children, Attorney General Jeff Landry said.
Mostafa Rasheed, 40 of Baton Rouge, was arrested and charged with 13 counts for possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13 and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. Rasheed was booked into the East Baton Parish Prison.
Pedro Moreno, 40 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with seven counts for possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13. Moreno was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.
“My team and our law enforcement partners continue to do more with less to keep our State’s children safe,” said AG Landry. “I am very proud of the work they do every day to bring child predators to justice, and I hope they get the resources necessary to do their jobs even more effectively during this time of increased online activity.”
Jared Wilkinson, 20 of Jackson, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13. Wilkinson was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail.
Gregory Pratt, 53 of West Monroe, was arrested and charged with one count for possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13. Pratt was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
Charles Howell IV, 61 of Terrytown, was arrested and charged with one count for possessing pornography involving juveniles under 13. Howell was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
