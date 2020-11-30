Taste of winter this week

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. The first freeze of the season will occur for most of the region early Tuesday morning with many places seeing their temperatures drop into the 20s. While we should see a slight bump in our highs tomorrow afternoon another cold front on the way will quickly put to rest any warming trend for the region. Rain will move back into the ArkLaTex during the middle of the day Wednesday and will last into the morning hours on Thursday. While it should be too warm for any wintry weather it will be a cold miserable rain. Behind the front temperatures will again be mired in the low to mid 50s for highs for the rest of the week.