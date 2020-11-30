Taste of winter this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend scarfing down turkey leftovers. As we turn the page to a new week we are dealing with a blast of Arctic air into the ArkLaTex. Temperatures generally this week will be anywhere from five to fifteen degrees below normal with a widespread freeze expected Tuesday morning. Our next chance for rain will come with another developing area of low pressure Wednesday into Thursday that will more than likely make for a miserable couple of days. Behind the rain expect more cold temperatures as we head into the weekend.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a coat as it is a chilly and breezy start across the ArkLaTex. Freeze Warnings are in effect for the northern part of the viewing area through 9 AM today. While we are expecting sunshine to return don’t expect much in the way of a boost in your temperatures as will barely be able to crawl into the 50s.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. The first freeze of the season will occur for most of the region early Tuesday morning with many places seeing their temperatures drop into the 20s. While we should see a slight bump in our highs tomorrow afternoon another cold front on the way will quickly put to rest any warming trend for the region. Rain will move back into the ArkLaTex during the middle of the day Wednesday and will last into the morning hours on Thursday. While it should be too warm for any wintry weather it will be a cold miserable rain. Behind the front temperatures will again be mired in the low to mid 50s for highs for the rest of the week.
Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking sunshine and slowly rebounding temperatures for the region. High temperatures on Saturday will be moving back into the upper 50s. By Sunday we could finally see high temperatures get back to the 60 degree mark after dealing with a whole week of 50s. In addition, you should expect a decent amount of sunshine both days of the week so it should feel a little more comfortable than what the temperatures indicates.
In the meantime, bundle up and get ready for a winter chill! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
