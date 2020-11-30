SPD seek whereabouts of missing woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Helen Johnson?
Johnson, 54, was reported as a missing woman with the Shreveport Police Department. She is currently homeless.
Her family is concerned because she suffers from an illness that requires daily medication.
She is known to wear a black wig with dreadlocks. The last contact she had with her family was in May of this year.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.