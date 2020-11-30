SPD releases image of armed robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man?
Just after 4:30 a.m. on November 27, officers were called to an armed robbery in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
Officers were told that two men entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded money, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
They were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators assigned to the case were able to get a still image of one of the suspects from the store’s security cameras. They have released the image in hopes of someone identifying this suspect.
Detectives are urging anyone who can identify these subjects to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.