Northeast Louisiana’s Krewe of Janus cancels its 2021 parade

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray TV) — Northeast Louisiana’s Krewe of Janus announced Monday that it will not hold its Mardi Gras parade next year.
Organizers cited COVID-19 as the reason for canceling the procession held annually in Monroe/West Monroe.
“After consulting with local government officials, it is with great disappointment that the captains announce the cancellation of the 2021 festivities for the Krewe of Janus,” reads a statement the Carnival krewe released Monday. “It would not be socially responsible to proceed with the parade and such large events in light of the COVID-19 virus.”
The 36-year-old Krewe of Janus parade is one of the largest annual events in the ArkLaMiss, drawing more than 175,000 people from throughout the region in recent years, the krewe estimates.
“We hope the community understands this difficult decision and know that the Krewe of Janus members are now anxiously awaiting the 2021-22 season. Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!”
Another of the area’s Mardi Gras krewes is expected to soon decide the fate of its 2021 procession.
Members of the Krewe de Rivière are scheduled to meet Tuesday and afterward announce whether Northeast Louisiana’s newest parade will be held in 2021. The procession’s inaugural run was staged earlier this year.
