North Shreveport business damaged in fire; under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about an early morning fire at a business.
Crews got the call just before 2 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Market Street regarding a reported commercial building fire, according to a news release from SFD.
Upon arrival, crews spotted heavy flames and smoke coming from the building. Firefighters were able to enter the building and extinguish the flames.
There is heavy damage to the front of the building.
In total, it took 24 firefighters, 8 fire units and 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
