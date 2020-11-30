Monday, November 30: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Nov. 30, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 232,414 total cases - 171 new cases
- 6,420 total deaths - 13 new deaths
- 1,241 patients in hospitals - increase of 45 patients
- 125 patients on ventilators - no change
- 192,488 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29.
- 84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 16% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
Today’s case count reflects a large drop-off in the number of tests and cases reported due to a lack of testing over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Since Sunday, Nov. 29, LDH says 1,166 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,495,253.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
