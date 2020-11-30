2020 Louisiana Hurricane season recap

Today marks the seasonal end to the 2020 Hurricane season and we’ve said for months, it’s been one of the most active season on record, which makes it also the 5th consecutive above normal hurricane season.
The number of storms does not always equate to impacts, it only takes one for it to be an impactful season even if there are not a number of record breaking storms; however, we have seen plenty in Louisiana with 5 landfalling hurricanes. The strongest being Laura which made landfall as a category 4 near Cameron, Louisiana. It brought damage to many homes and businesses along the coast.
Once it made it to the ArkLaTex it was still a category 2 hurricane in near Natchitoches and a strong storms further north causing its winds to knock down a tree in Shreveport.
The five storms that made landfall in Louisiana were Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Delta and zeta. This was the first time there were 5 landfalling storms in one state during a single season! In total, there were 30 named storms.
Although it may be the end of the Hurricane season officially, mother nature works on her on time so in any more storms form, we’ll be sure to give you the First Alert live and first on the KSLA First Alert Weather App as we have all season.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.