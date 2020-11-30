Freezing temperatures expected tonight

(KSLA) - Temperatures may have been cold this morning, but will be even colder tonight! Temperatures will be down to below freezing, and will remain chilly all week long.
Those temperatures will continue to fall tonight. We will wake up to temperatures in the 20s across the ArkLaTex. So, as you head out the door in the morning tomorrow, make sure to bundle up!
Also remember the four P’s: People, Plants, Pets, and Pipes. Stay inside where it’s warmer. Bring pets inside and make sure they have unfrozen water. Bring in any sensitive plants or cover them up with a blanket. Then wrap any exposed pipes to avoid any bursting.
Once the sun comes up on Tuesday, it will help warm temperatures back up. It should top out in the upper 50s. So, it will still be a little chilly, but not as bad. It will also be sunny with no rain around.
Wednesday is when our next weather maker will arrive. Another cold front will move in to bring some rain. It will not be a washout, but you will need the umbrella. The rain will start in the morning and last through the afternoon and evening. At times the rain will be heavy. Temperatures will not heat up much, only to the mid 50s. Therefore, this will be a cold rain.
Thursday and Friday will go back to some dry weather. The clouds will slowly clear away, but there should not be any shower activity. Temperatures will remain cold, and only heat up to the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will still be nice weather to end this week.
This weekend is shaping up to be very nice! The sun will be out shining and the rain will be nowhere to be found. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 50s. It will still be below normal for this time of the year, but still not bad.
Have a great week!
