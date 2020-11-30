Eleven-year-old collecting blankets for homeless following family tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana girl is working to collect blankets in an effort to protect the homeless during the winter months.
Peyton Hamilton, 11, was inspired to do this following the death of her uncle.
Her uncle died from carbon monoxide poisoning. He was homeless and sleeping in a tent with an oil lantern, which gave off the odorless gas.
Peyton will hand out the blankets Dec. 14 in downtown Shreveport. In total, she has collected 60 blankets so far.
Also, Peyton is collecting toiletries, like toothbrushes, for donation. Hoodies and gloves will be accepted as donations, too.
She plans to put the items in bags to give out as well.
You can donate blankets and other items at Casa Jimador, 4801 Line Ave., and at Strawn’s Eat Shop, 125 E. Kings Hwy., both in Shreveport.
