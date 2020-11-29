SPD investigating Saturday morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Hollywood Avenue around 3 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, on reports of a car wreck.
Officers located a car that crashed at the red light. A 20-year-old man was inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the victim was shot at that location by multiple unknown suspects in a separate vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.