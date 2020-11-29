Man, woman injured in Madera Drive shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people are recovering following a shooting on Sunday night in west Shreveport.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened about 9:44 p.m. in the 4200 block of Madera Drive, in the LaTierra neighborhood. That’s just west of Pines Road and southwest of Bill Cockrell Park.
The pair’s condition is unknown.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
