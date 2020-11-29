Man fatally shot in Cedar Grove neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police arrived at the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue and found a 20-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple shell casings were found.
No arrests have been made.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
