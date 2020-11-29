Authorities ID man found shot dead in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities now have released the name of the man who was fatally shot earlier today in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The Caddo coroner’s office says he is 20-year-old Terrance Washington.
Shreveport police were responding to reports of a shooting when they found the man lying in the street in the 6100 block of Lexington Avenue just after 2:35 a.m. Sunday.
Washington had been shot in his upper body and died at the scene, authorities say.
An autopsy was ordered.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Washington’s death to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.