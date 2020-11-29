ArkLaTex town issues boil advisory

(KSLA) — A boil advisory has been issued for customers of an ArkLaTex water system.
The advisory released Sunday afternoon impacts the northern Claiborne Parish town of Haynesville, which was without water service for a time due to a ruptured pipeline.
The advisory recommends that everyone disinfect their water before consuming it. That includes water used in fountain drinks and to make ice, brush your teeth and rinse or prepare food.
The advisory does not apply to water used for bathing or showering.
TIPS FOR DISINFECTING WATER
- Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.
- The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.
- The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.
Facebook posts Sunday by Mayor Beverlee Killgore chronicle what happened before the town issued the advisory as a precaution.
