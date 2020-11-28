Victims named in Sligo Road crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash from Friday night on Sligo Road east of U.S. Highway 71 that left two dead.
According to LSP, the initial investigation shows the pickup truck driven by Wyatt Ricks, 18, of Bossier City, was traveling westbound on Sligo Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by John Wuest, 28, of Haltom City, Texas.
Ricks and Wuest were both unrestrained and pronounced dead on the scene.
Two passengers in Ricks’s vehicle were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken at the scene and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
LSP Troop G has investigated 26 fatal crashes in 2020 resulting in 32 deaths.
