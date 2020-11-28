Rain chances return late tonight

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today will be a fairly cloudy and overcast day to start the weekend. There’s a low pressure system on the coast that is causing a wet morning along the Texas and Louisiana coast.
Tonight: temperatures will drop to the low 50s for the evening under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the rain continues to remain west and south of the ArkLaTex but that will change late tonight. Rain chances slightly increase around 11pm, but most of the rain moves in after midnight tonight. So, until then tonight will be cold but no near a washout for evening plans.
Sunday: As you’re waking up , temperatures will stay in the 40s and will be accompanied by rain. The rain moves in early during the morning hours and will stick around for the morning commute to work or church. This widespread rain will be light to moderate and in some places heavy as well. Highs depending on rain and clouds will struggle to get out of the 40s but if they do, highs will likely be in the low 50s.
Monday and Tuesday are looking great! Sunny skies return with rain chances at zero with cool temperatures. A sunny and dry beginning of the work week with highs staying the low to mid 50s.
Have a fantastic weekend!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.