2020 Playoffs - East Texas Round 3, North Louisiana Round 1
By Rashad Johnson | November 27, 2020 at 11:50 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:54 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Playoff Action time. 3rd Round for East Texas so that’s where we start, Waskom taking on West Rusk in Hallsville. The Wildcats get it done by committee and beat West Rusk 56-14 is the final.

Waskom will face Elysian Fields for the rematch next week. The Jackets picked up a close win comeback win over Pewitt 43-40 is the final.

Texas High hangs on to defeat Nacogdoches in the rain 21-17.

The Carthage Bulldogs on track for another state title they blow by Salado 35-7. Timpson pulls away and beats Garrison 35-14.

North Louisiana Round 1

The Huntington Raiders took a tough loss in the win, they lose their top receiver to injury but pull away to win the game for him in the end 42-7 is the final over Livonia.

The North Caddo Titans make it a night to remember and pick up a close 6-3 win over Welsh.

The Calvary Cavaliers continue to dominate, the Cavs knock off St. Martin’s Episcopal 45-7.

North Desoto is moving on to the next round with a 22-6 win over Salmen.

Northwood takes a tough loss on the road to Leesville 28-27 is the final.

Other Scores

North Webster 16

Union Parish 47

Magnolia 0

Basile 40

Loyola 10

ED White 28

Live Oak 3

Haughton 31

Lakeview 6

Red River 41

John F. Kennedy 6

Minden 28

Hahnville 17

Ruston 42

Evangel 12

University Lab 55

Captain Shreve 14

East Ascension 28

Airline 7

Zachary 41

Mansfield 6

Church Point 18

St. Mary’s 10

Country Day 24

