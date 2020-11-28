2020 Playoffs - East Texas Round 3, North Louisiana Round 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Playoff Action time. 3rd Round for East Texas so that’s where we start, Waskom taking on West Rusk in Hallsville. The Wildcats get it done by committee and beat West Rusk 56-14 is the final.
Waskom will face Elysian Fields for the rematch next week. The Jackets picked up a close win comeback win over Pewitt 43-40 is the final.
Texas High hangs on to defeat Nacogdoches in the rain 21-17.
The Carthage Bulldogs on track for another state title they blow by Salado 35-7. Timpson pulls away and beats Garrison 35-14.
North Louisiana Round 1
The Huntington Raiders took a tough loss in the win, they lose their top receiver to injury but pull away to win the game for him in the end 42-7 is the final over Livonia.
The North Caddo Titans make it a night to remember and pick up a close 6-3 win over Welsh.
The Calvary Cavaliers continue to dominate, the Cavs knock off St. Martin’s Episcopal 45-7.
North Desoto is moving on to the next round with a 22-6 win over Salmen.
Northwood takes a tough loss on the road to Leesville 28-27 is the final.
Other Scores
North Webster 16
Union Parish 47
Magnolia 0
Basile 40
Loyola 10
ED White 28
Live Oak 3
Haughton 31
Lakeview 6
Red River 41
John F. Kennedy 6
Minden 28
Hahnville 17
Ruston 42
Evangel 12
University Lab 55
Captain Shreve 14
East Ascension 28
Airline 7
Zachary 41
Mansfield 6
Church Point 18
St. Mary’s 10
Country Day 24
