Local market highlights Small Business Saturday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Vendors sold pizza, holiday decorations, lemonade, clothes, shoes, custom designs and more at the Bossier Small Business Saturday market.
People from the community walked through the parking lot at the Pierre Bossier mall choosing from more than 65 vendors to help support local businesses.
“When you support a small business, you’re supporting your community,” Valivia’s Boutique owner Ashley Ashby said.
She said it helps build the community from within.
“Our money goes back into Shreveport-Bossier, even Blanchard and Benton and other small little communities,” Ashby explained. “Our money goes back into paying for parks, road construction or bridges and schools.”
Local leaders have also encouraged people to shop local as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on many entrepreneurs and small business owners.
“One thing that I would think all the businesses have in common, people are doing something that they love and trying to make a little money at it,” said Rod Sims owner of Simsonite Creations in Shreveport.
