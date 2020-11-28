Child killed in Shreveport collision named

By KSLA Digital Team | November 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 4:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the child killed in a motor-vehicle collision south of Centenary College has been identified.

Tydarius Thomas Jr., 10, was an unrestrained passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash in the 3100 block of Alexander Avenue.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Thomas was transported to the Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

