Child killed in Shreveport collision named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the child killed in a motor-vehicle collision south of Centenary College has been identified.
Tydarius Thomas Jr., 10, was an unrestrained passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash in the 3100 block of Alexander Avenue.
The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Thomas was transported to the Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
An autopsy has been ordered.
The crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.