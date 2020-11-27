Scattered thunderstorms Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! I hope all of you had a fantastic Thanksgiving! While we had nice weather for your Turkey Day we are tracking scattered thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex for your Friday. This is the start of a cold front moving into the region that will bring massive changes next week. The showers and storms will be much more isolated during the morning and early afternoon Saturday before another wave of wet weather late Saturday and early Sunday. Behind the front next week is shaping up to be much colder across the ArkLaTex with our first freeze likely Monday night.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you pack an umbrella somewhere as we are expecting scattered showers and storms throughout the day Friday. Temperatures this morning are milder with early morning temperatures in the mid 50s and will move up to into the mid 60s even with the likely wet weather. There is the potential that some of these storms will be on the strong side especially across southern portions of the ArkLaTex. By the later evening hours tonight the rain should start to wind down.
Moving through your weekend forecast we are tracking a potential break in the wet weather Saturday morning and afternoon before more rainfall moves in during the evening hours and lasting through Sunday morning. Temperatures over the weekend will be dropping as we go through the weekend with highs around 60 Saturday and temperatures on Sunday that will only be in the 50s. By Sunday afternoon the rain should begin to clear out, but colder air will be moving in a big way.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a sunny start to the week but also much colder across the region. Temperatures in the early week will struggle just to get into the 50s during the afternoon hours. Our first freeze of the season is likely Tuesday morning with low temperatures that could dip down into the upper 20s. We are tracking our next weather maker next Wednesday and Thursday that will bring more rain and another blast of cold air into the region. There is a low potential, and it is too early to say for sure currently, that northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see some snowfall.
So get ready to break out the rain gear for your Friday and weekend! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
