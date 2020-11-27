Scattered thunderstorms Friday

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a sunny start to the week but also much colder across the region. Temperatures in the early week will struggle just to get into the 50s during the afternoon hours. Our first freeze of the season is likely Tuesday morning with low temperatures that could dip down into the upper 20s. We are tracking our next weather maker next Wednesday and Thursday that will bring more rain and another blast of cold air into the region. There is a low potential, and it is too early to say for sure currently, that northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see some snowfall.