More rain this weekend and much cooler through next week

Unsettled weather continues this weekend with more rain on the way. We’ll turn cooler too with below average temperatures for this time of year expected all of next week. A first freeze of the season is looking likely early next week.
We’ll stay cloudy tonight with a few scattered showers possible. Temperatures will fall back to around 50. Gray skies will continue Saturday, but rain may remain limited until later in the evening. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 50s.
Rain picks up Saturday night with steady rain expected through Sunday morning. Rain will taper off to just a few showers Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly to wrap up the weekend with highs only around 50. The chance for rain Sunday morning is 70%.
Sunshine and dry weather are back Monday, but expect temperatures to remain on the chilly side. Highs Monday will once again only be around 50. The first widespread freeze of the season looks likely Monday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday morning. Expect more sun Tuesday with highs again only in the low 50s.
Rain chances return again by midweek with showers increasing Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs with overnight lows in the 30s.
