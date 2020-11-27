Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man dead.
Authorities got the call at 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Whitehurst Drive in the county, according to a news release. HCSO dispatchers were told it happened at a party event location in Longview near the intersection of Loop 281 and Interstate 20.
The victim of the shooting was taken by a private vehicle to a Longview hospital where the victim was pronounced deceased.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
A separate incident, not related to the shooting, occurred at the same location.
Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact HCSO investigators at (903) 923-4000.
