First Alert! Coldest weather of the fall so far is on the way

As we close out one of the warmest November’s on record, much cooler air is settling in as we head into December. It’s not felt much like fall this month with all but a handful of days this month seeing above average temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.
Starting this weekend the pattern turns cooler and below average temperatures for this time of year are in the forecast as we head into early December next week.
High temperatures are likely to be in the 50s for at least the next week starting Saturday. Our average highs at the end of November and beginning of December are in the low 60s.
With the colder pattern on the way we’ll also likely get the first freeze of the season about 2-3 weeks later than average. By Tuesday morning temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s bringing an end to the growing season across the most if not all of the ArkLaTex.
