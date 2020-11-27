First Alert! Coldest weather of the fall so far is on the way

First Alert! Coldest weather of the fall so far is on the way
Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | November 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:36 PM

As we close out one of the warmest November’s on record, much cooler air is settling in as we head into December. It’s not felt much like fall this month with all but a handful of days this month seeing above average temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Most of November was warmer than average
Most of November was warmer than average (Source: KSLA)

Starting this weekend the pattern turns cooler and below average temperatures for this time of year are in the forecast as we head into early December next week.

Temperatures will be below average for early December
Temperatures will be below average for early December (Source: KSLA)

High temperatures are likely to be in the 50s for at least the next week starting Saturday. Our average highs at the end of November and beginning of December are in the low 60s.

Highs are only in the 50s the next 7 days
Highs are only in the 50s the next 7 days (Source: KSLA)

With the colder pattern on the way we’ll also likely get the first freeze of the season about 2-3 weeks later than average. By Tuesday morning temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s bringing an end to the growing season across the most if not all of the ArkLaTex.

Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning
Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on the coming cool down. Here’s how you can get the First Alert on our falling temperatures:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.