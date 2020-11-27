Fatal crash on Sligo Road leaves two dead, three injured

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, two people are dead after a fatal crash in south Bossier Parish.
Witnesses say Sligo Road has been shut down for hours as police investigate the incident.
The crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m., killing both drivers of the vehicles and sending three others to the hospital.
As of now, Sligo Road is still shutdown.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
