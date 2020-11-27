Fatal crash on Sligo Road leaves two dead, three injured

Two killed in south Bossier crash
By Daffney Dawson | November 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:37 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, two people are dead after a fatal crash in south Bossier Parish.

Witnesses say Sligo Road has been shut down for hours as police investigate the incident.

The crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m., killing both drivers of the vehicles and sending three others to the hospital.

As of now, Sligo Road is still shutdown.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.