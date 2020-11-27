ArkLaTex businesses ask community to support Small Business Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After Black Friday, small businesses throughout the country prepare for Small Business Saturday, a time to shop local and keep money in your community.
Downtown Shreveport’s Rhino Coffee and Appli-Ks are both promoting the event.
Many people said they support small businesses over big box stores, for a number of reasons.
“I went to a small college and enjoy coming to the coffee shop and meeting new people,” Olivia Meggs says. “It’s a different environment than going to a big name coffee shop.”
When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the country, many businesses felt the sting.
“We did shut down, we were able to move our sowing operations at our home,” Appli-Ks Owner Katy Rhodes says. “We spent many hours making masks to ship to customers locally and across the U.S.”
Appli-Ks is an embroidery, clothing and gifts shop. They stressed how important supporting local businesses are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
