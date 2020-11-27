Amid pandemic, Salvation Army encourages community to make Christmas a reality for children in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to place a financial burden on millions of families across the country and throughout the ArkLaTex — the Salvation Army is challenging you to make Christmas a reality for children who otherwise might not have gifts under the tree.
The Angel Tree program connects ‘angels’ with generous local businesses and community members to fulfill a child’s Christmas wishlist.
Across Northwest Louisiana, the Salvation Army is aiding 1,030 ‘angels’, over 600 of which are already sponsored. However, with just seven days until gifts are due, there are still 400 children left un-sponsored.
The Salvation Army plans to distribute gifts to these families on December 14.
If you want to fulfill a wishlist this Christmas season, ‘angels’ can be found at Pierre Bossier Mall, Mall St. Vincent, the Salvation Army’s main office, 200 East Stoner Ave. or online.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.