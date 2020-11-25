YOUR MONEY: Ways to save money while shopping Black Friday 2020

“If you’re planning on shopping online, make sure you start ASAP,” said Skirboll. “There’s going to be inventory issues. There will be shipping delays, so the earlier you get started, the earlier you’re completed and the earlier things are going to show up to your door without any issues. Now, if you’re planning on going in-store, you’re the type of shopper that likes to feel and touch things, I recommend you try to avoid the crowds, of course. We want to be safe this holiday shopping season, so if you’re going in the store, try to go after work on weekdays or super early mornings on the weekends. Also remember, you can take advantage of buying online and curbside pickup. It’s a fantastic free service that in many cases is completely contactless. So try to take advantage of that and stay safe. But the good news, whether you’re shopping in stores or online, you’re going to find a ton of deep discounts starting ASAP.”