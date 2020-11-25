Victim named in Mooretown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish coroner’s office, the man who was fatally shot in the 4100 block of Powell Street on Tuesday, Nov. 24 has been identified.
Officials say 39-year-old Audre Demound Gage was shot multiple times at his home just after 10 p.m.
Demound succumbed to his injuries at approximately 10:30 p.m.
An autopsy has been ordered.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Or contact Crime Stoppers through its P3 Tips app.
