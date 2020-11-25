Storms clear out, but more rain on the way

As we look ahead to the weekend though we are tracking more unsettled weather inbound for the ArkLaTex. A developing area of low pressure will begin to bring rain back into the region beginning on Friday. On and off rain is expected throughout the day with the bulk of the wet weather expected to be across the southern half of the region. We are expecting more potential rain on Saturday, but it is looking less and less widespread compared to Friday and Sunday. Again most of the rain Saturday will be across the southern parts of the region. Sunday we will see more rain during the day before the front finally moves through during the evening hours. Temperatures will gradually cool each day with highs Friday and in the 70s and by Sunday we will be down into the upper 50s.